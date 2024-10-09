Ex-EXIM Bank Chair Mazumder denied bail, sent to jail

A Dhaka court today denied the bail petition of former EXIM Bank chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder and sent him to jail in connection with the death of Emon Hossain Gazi during the mass protests in Jatrabari on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Mahabul Islam, sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, produced Mazumder before the court following a seven-day remand, a court official confirmed.

The investigation officer requested Mazumder's continued confinement until the probe is concluded.

Earlier, on October 2, Mazumder had been placed on a seven-day remand by another Dhaka court after investigators sought a 10-day remand.

On August 28, the victim's brother, Anwar Hossain Gazi, filed a case with Jatrabari Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 84 others.

Mazumder, founder of Nassa Group, was arrested on October 2 from Dhaka's Gulshan area. His arrest came after the ouster of the Awami League government, following which Bangladesh Bank overhauled EXIM Bank's board of directors, bringing an end to Mazumder's influential reign at the bank.

A key ally of the Awami League, Mazumder had held the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) presidency since 2009, where he reportedly wielded significant power within the banking industry, including over the central bank.