Ex-education minister Nahid’s income triples

Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, from Sylhet-6 constituency, tripled his income from Tk 16.30 lakh in 2018 to Tk 50.30 lakh in the latest affidavit for the upcoming elections.

In 2008, his income was Tk 3.69 lakh, and in 2014, it rose to Tk 17.72 lakh, primarily from agriculture, fisheries, stock market, and parliamentary honorarium.

In 2008, Nahid's movable property was valued at Tk 21.57 lakh, including Tk 12.44 lakh in savings, his wife's property at Tk 6.19 lakh, and dependents' at Tk 3.72 lakh.

By 2018, his movable property surged to Tk 2.08 crore, with Tk 1.45 crore in banks, and his wife's and dependents' holdings totaling Tk 73.60 lakh.

Notably, his wife's movable property is not specified in the latest disclosure.

In 2008, Nurul Islam Nahid's immovable property included 3 katha non-agriculture land, one-sixth ownership of a 5 katha land, and a 2-acre house.

By 2018, his holdings expanded to a house/apartment worth Tk 21.08 lakh, a farmland, non-farmland, and building in partnership. Currently, Nahid owns farmland worth Tk 1.20 lakh, a house worth Tk 5 lakh, and an apartment worth Tk 21.08 lakh.