Ex-DU proctor, 65 BCL leaders sued

Dhaka University's former proctor AKM Golam Rabbani and 65 Chhatra League leaders were sued yesterday on charge of attempt to murder.

Chhatra League president Saddam Hussain, former president Al Nahian Khan Joy, former general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya and its Dhaka University unit's former president Sanjit Chandra Das are among the accused.

Ariful Islam, 31, a leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman, Md Al-Amin. According to the case statement, the accused on September 27, 2022 attacked the complainant and his fellows on DU campus while they were going to meet the vice-chancellor.