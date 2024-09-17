Ex-DRU president Azmal Hossain Khadem passes away

Azmal Hossain Khadem, former president of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and a veteran journalist, passed away at the early hours of today at the age of 76.

Azmal died after 12:00am while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka's Tejgaon area, according to family sources.

His burial will take place at Banani Graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza at Banani Mosque later in the day.

Azmal is survived by three daughters, grandchildren, and a large circle of relatives and well-wishers. Two of his daughters currently reside in the United Kingdom.

Born in 1948 in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria, Azmal had a long career in journalism, notably working for the now-defunct "Banglar Bani" newspaper.

He also gained recognition as the host of "Sangbad Probaho," a popular news review programme broadcast by Radio Bangladesh.

In 1998, Azmal was elected president of the DRU. He was also a permanent member of several prominent journalist organisations, including Jatiya Press Club.

JPC President Hasan Hafiz, General Secretary Aiyub Bhuiyan, DRU President Syed Sukur Ali Shuvo, and DRU General Secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed expressed deep sorrow over his death.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the eternal peace of his soul and extended heartfelt sympathies to his bereaved family.