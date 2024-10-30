Ex-Cox’s Bazar land officer’s Tk 2.5cr assets seized in graft case

A Cox's Bazar court has ordered the seizure of a six-storey building and land valued at Tk 2.5 crore owned by Devtosh Chakraborty, former additional land acquisition officer of the Cox's Bazar Land Acquisition (LA) Branch.

The order was issued by Cox's Bazar Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid today following an application from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Cox's Bazar Integrated Office.

ACC Deputy Director Subel Ahmed confirmed the court's decision to seize the property, which spans 2.7 decimal in the Kalpalok residential area of Baklia Mauza, Baklia Thana in Chattogram. The accused, Devtosh, is originally from the Dhemsha area of Satkania upazila, Chattogram.

According to ACC sources, Devtosh acquired assets beyond his known income through bribes and illicit transactions while in his role at the Cox's Bazar LA Branch. Muhammad Humayun Bin Ahmad, deputy assistant director at the ACC's Cox's Bazar Integrated District Office, is investigating the case and informed the court that Devtosh withdrew Tk 44 lakh from Agrani Bank's Laldighi East corporate branch immediately after the ACC initiated its inquiry, along with an additional Tk 5 lakh on July 31.

The ACC further reported that Devtosh had attempted to sell the six-storey building. In light of these circumstances, the court ordered the seizure of his assets, as requested by the ACC's investigation officer.

The ACC's Public Prosecutor, Advocate Siraj Ullah, represented the commission in court.