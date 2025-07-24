Ex-CJ Khairul sent to jail

Earlier in the day, DB arrested Khairul from a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi

A Dhaka court today sent former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, 81, to jail in connection with a case filed over the killing of Jubo Dal activist Abdul Kaiyum Ahad, 16, in Dhaka's Jatrabari area on July 18 last year.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after police produced Khairul before the court, seeking his confinement in jail, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

At 8:15pm, the former chief justice was escorted to a packed courtroom of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court amid tight security.

A minute later, the hearing began after Magistrate Sanaullah took his seat.

During the proceedings, Khairul stood silently inside the court's dock.

During the hearing, no lawyer defended Khairul in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, a group of pro-BNP lawyers staged demonstrations against the former chief justice.

Earlier in the day, members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Khairul from a house in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

On July 6, Ala Uddin, 61, a BNP leader from Noakhali, filed a murder case with Jatrabari Police Station, accusing ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Khairul, and 465 others in connection with the killing.

The case also names 1,000 to 2,000 unnamed Awami League activists and 100 to 150 law enforcers as accused.