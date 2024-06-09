Ex-CJ Hasan Foez Siddique DG of JATI

Former Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has been appointed as director general (DG) of the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI), which trains judges, magistrates and other judicial officers, for the next one year.

The government made the appointment under section 11(2) of the Judicial Administration Training Institute Act, 1995.

Md Golam Sarwar, secretary to the law and justice division of law ministry, issued a gazette notification to this effect today.

According to the notification, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique will receive the salary, allowance, and other facilities equivalent to those of a chief justice during his tenure as DG of JATI.

Justice Siddique retired as chief justice on September 25 last year.

The post of DG of JATI felt vacant after the then DG Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana's service expired on May 20 this year, Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar told The Daily Star.