Ex-UP chairman of Savar found dead in Dhaka jail

Family alleges foul play

A former union parishad chairman of Savar, who drew widespread attention during last year’s mass uprising for allegedly opening fire on protesters, was found hanging in his cell at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj yesterday, according to prison authorities.

Saidur Rahman Sujon, a local Awami League leader and former chairman of Birulia Union Parishad, had been in custody since January 20 following his arrest in Uttara.

He was accused in more than a dozen cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms, police and jail sources said.

Sujon came under intense public scrutiny after a video of him brandishing a firearm at demonstrators in Savar went viral on social media during the mass uprising.

Senior Jail Superintendent Suriya Akter said Sujon was found hanging in the Surjomukhi Building of the prison around 11:00am. He had been sharing the cell with two other inmates—one of whom was in court at the time, while the other was asleep.

"He was taken to the jail hospital immediately and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 12:30pm," said Md Farouk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Sujon's body was sent to the DMCH morgue for post-mortem examination.

His brother, Meraj Matubbor, expressed doubts over the official account, saying, "My brother is not the sort of person to take his own life. We want a proper investigation."

Jail and police authorities said an inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.