Ex-bureaucrats to be under ACC scanner

The Anti-Corruption Commission has recently decided in principle to investigate the allegations of corruption against the former top bureaucrats who served during the Awami League rule over the last 15 years.

The ex-bureaucrats used their office for personal gains, senior ACC officials told The Daily Star.

A high-ranking ACC official said, "The former bureaucrats worked for the last three full-term governments to grant legitimacy for many wrongdoings by those governments. In exchange for providing benefits to the government, they got special privileges from the government.

"Numerous complaints have been filed with the ACC against those former bureaucrats. They have amassed huge wealth," he told The Daily Star wishing not to be named.

The graft watchdog could not take any action against those bureaucrats previously due to pressure from the AL-led governments, the official said.

An ACC investigator said they will probe corruption allegations against former cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries to the prime minister, secretaries at the Prime Minister's Office, a public administration secretary, and a secretary of the Energy Division. The ACC will also investigate the assets of the ex-bureaucrats' wives and children.

On August 25, the graft watchdog decided to launch an investigation into alleged corruption by former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar. He is accused of amassing illegal assets under his name and those of his family members through abuse of power.

According to an ACC source, a complaint filed against Kabir in November 2022 said that he amassed illegal wealth while serving as the secretary of the water resources ministry.

Among the former bureaucrats who would come under the ACC scanner are former cabinet secretaries Khandaker Anwarul Islam, Mohammad Shafiul Alam, and Mohammad Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, former principal secretaries to the prime minister Ahmad Kaikaus, Nazibur Rahman, Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad, Abdus Sobhan Sikder, and Sheikh Md Wahid-uz-Zaman.

Speaking to journalists, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen recently said, "Once a complaint is filed against any individual under the Anti-Corruption Act, we take action against that person, no matter who it is. If the allegations are found to be true during an investigation, charge sheets are filed and cases are lodged in courts. There is no room for leniency."