Ex-BNP MP Nadim Mostafa passes away

Former MP and BNP executive committee member Nadim Mostafa passed away at United Hospital this morning at the age of 58.

He breathed his last at around 11:00am, said BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

Nadim suffered a heart attack earlier in the morning and was rushed to the hospital.

He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and numerous relatives and well-wishers.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the hospital upon hearing the news and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Nadim, a close associate of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, was elected MP from the Rajshahi-4 constituency as a BNP candidate in 1996 and 2001.

He had previously served as the BNP's special secretary and as the general secretary of the party's Rajshahi city and district units.