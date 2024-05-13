Ex-BNP MP Giasuddin sent to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sent former BNP lawmaker from Narayanganj-4 Mohammad Giasuddin Ahmed to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over amassing Tk 1.41 crore illegally.

The court passed the order after Giusuddin surrendered before it seeking bail, said his lawyer Anwar Zahid Bhuiyan.

According to the prosecution, the ACC issued a notice asking the lawmaker to submit his wealth statement on November 2, 2020. When he submitted his wealth statement to the ACC on December 23 of the same year, the ACC found that the former lawmaker amassed a wealth of Tk 1,41,86,931 illegally.

On December 19, 2021, ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Giasuddin with its Integrated Office-1 in Dhaka.