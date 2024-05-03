Ex-attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali no more

Eminent jurist and former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali passed away yesterday.

He died at Bangladesh time 2:15pm while receiving treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Ali was a senior advocate, president of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, a former president of Supreme Court Bar Association, and an adviser and principal counsel for the BNP chairperson, said BJAF Secretary General Kayser Kamal. He said Ali had been suffering from prostate cancer for a long time.

Ali left behind his wife, a son and daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin have expressed deep shock at his death. Ali served as the 12th attorney general from 2005 to 2007. His father MH Khandkar was the country's first attorney general.

He also served as an executive member of Bangladesh Bar Council.