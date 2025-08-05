Ex-army chief Harun-Ar-Rashid found dead

Former Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) M Harun-Ar-Rashid was found dead in a room at Chittagong Club yesterday morning.

He was serving as chairman of Destiny Group.

On information, his body was recovered around 10:00am, said Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The OC said police have launched an investigation. Officials from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the spot and collected evidence, he said.

The exact cause of the death has yet to be confirmed, he said, adding that the body was sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy around 3:00pm, he added.

Harun came to Chattogram to appear in court in connection with a financial forgery case filed against Destiny, said police sources.

Arish Ahmed Shah, a staff reporter at NTV and the deceased's nephew, told The Daily Star that Harun had checked into the club on Sunday to stay the night. When his personal assistant could not reach him the following morning, he alerted the club authorities and contacted police.

OC Karim said club staffers knocked on the door in the morning and, after receiving no response, looked through the window and saw him lying unconscious.

Army personnel also visited the club and the room.

Prof Nazibunnahar, a doctor at Marine City Medical College & Hospital and a cousin of Harun, said, "I came to see him after hearing the news. The initial condition suggests it may have been a stroke."