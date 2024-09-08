Ex-army chief Gen Moeen U Ahmed recalls 2009 BDR mutiny

The then chief of army staff General (retired) Moeen U Ahmed has offered his version of the 2009 BDR mutiny at the border force's Pilkhana headquarters in Dhaka.

A total of 74 people, including 57 army officials, were killed in the mutiny that shocked the nation just two months after the Awami League returned to power following the 2007-08 military-backed caretaker rule. The border force was then called Bangladesh Rifles, or BDR, and it was renamed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in reforms after the mutiny.

"Some witnesses and families [of victims] have shared their experiences. I also want to tell you about my role," Gen Moeen, now based in the US state of Florida, said in a 29-minute video published on his YouTube channel last Thursday. The channel was launched on August 25.

"Many people do not know the role of the army and the army chief in quelling the mutiny and have a negative perception. In 15 years since the mutiny, we only heard from the previous government. Neither we nor the people know much about the actual incident," he said.

In the video about the mutiny, Gen Moeen said he wrote a book on the massacre and it will be published soon.

He recalled that he had an important meeting of the General Staff Procurement Committee on the morning of February 25, 2009, to discuss the procurement for the army in the coming year.

When he was preparing for the meeting, the then chief of general staff (CGS) Lt Gen Sina Ibn Jamali came to his office around 8:45am to inform him that they had some 81mm mortars, which were not used by the army.

Former CGS Jamali suggested transferring the mortars to the BDR since the paramilitary border force used the weapons and their storage and maintenance were becoming difficult for the army. Lt Gen Jamali suggested the army chief talk to Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed, the then director general of BDR who was killed during the mutiny.

Moeen immediately had a telephone conversation with Maj Gen Shakil, who agreed to take the mortars "with pleasure" after exchanging greetings, according to the former army chief. "I ended the conversation by praising the annual parade held the previous day [February 24]," he said.

"It appeared from the conversation that he is in high morale. I believe he didn't know about the mutineers' plan until then. If he knew, he would of course have informed me."

"During the GSPC meeting around 9:30am, my principal secretary Colonel Firoz entered the conference room and whispered in my ear: 'Sir, there is commotion in Pilkhana. We need your guidance.'"

Gen Moeen said he was surprised after hearing about the commotion in Pilkhana as he had talked to Maj Gen Shakil just before the meeting.

However, Gen Moeen adjourned the meeting at once and tried to communicate with Sheikh Hasina, the then prime minister, and BDR chief Shakil. Their phones were continuously busy.

"Meanwhile, information about Pilkhana started coming in through military intelligence. I was informed about what was happening in Pilkhana," recalled the former army chief.

"Realising the gravity of the situation, to save time, without anyone's instruction, I ordered the 46th Independent Infantry Brigade of the Army to prepare for operation. They immediately started battle procedure, codenamed 'Operation Restore Order'."

BDR chief Maj Gen Shakil became available on the phone at 9:47am and gave a brief account of a "horrific situation", Gen Moeen said.

"He [Maj Gen Shakil] said, 'Two armed soldiers entered the Durbar Hall during the Durbar [a session of an annual gathering]. One came behind me and fainted. The other crossed the Durbar Hall and went out. Immediately after that, gunshots were heard from outside. As soon as the gunshots were heard, the soldiers present in the Durbar Hall started a commotion and stood up, leaving the Durbar Hall," the former army chief recalled.

"It seemed these are all planned and being executed according to the plan," Gen Moeen said.

"Many think the BDR DG called me for help. This isn't true. I called the BDR DG and inform him what action we were taking."

Moeen mentioned he was able to reach Hasina on her mobile phone at 9:54am that day and she had already got a lot of information about the BDR mutiny. "When I told her about the operation, she wanted to know how long it would take to ready the brigade. I said it usually takes six hours. However, in case of emergency, it can be prepared in two hours."

Moeen said Hasina had given her permission to send the 46th Brigade to Pilkhana and it started its journey within an hour with 10 officers and 655 soldiers under the leadership of Brig Gen Hakim, the then commander of the brigade. At 10:30am, the advance party of the brigade crossed Jahangir Gate, an entry point of Dhaka Cantonment. "Preparing a brigade in such a short period is rare," Moeen said.

He said the mutineers deployed various weapons in front of the Pilkhana gates to repel any sort of attack. As the first vehicle of the 46th Brigade reached near the main gate of Pilkhana at 11:00am, the mutineers launched a rocket attack targeting a pickup. The driver died on the spot. A person sitting next to the driver was seriously injured.

The former army chief said continous attempts from his office to contact the BDR chief around 10:35am failed. "Perhaps, by this time, he had been killed," said Moeen.

Citing Ahmed Tabrez Shams Chowdhury, who was a lieutenant colonel at that time, Moeen said many officers were shot dead between 10:30am and 11:00am. The army brigade arrived after 11:00am.

Moeen said 350 Rapid Action Battalion personnel led by Captain Shafique reached Pilkhana before 10:00am. At that time he asked his superior officer for permission to enter Pilkhana but did not get it. "Had he received the permission, it could have been possible for him to contain the situation."

With military intelligence failing to provide details of the situation, the army and others relied on live TV broadcasts, but the mutineers were misleading people with wrong messages through the programmes, said the former army chief. He alleged that the interviews of the mutineers helped spread the rebellion to BDR camps.

Around noon, the principal staff officer called Gen Moeen and asked him to urgently go to State Guesthouse Jamuna to meet Hasina.

Moeen said a cabinet meeting was going on in Jamuna and no decision was forthcoming. At that time, he came to know from an officer who escaped from Pilkhana that many people had been killed.

Hasina called the chiefs of the three forces following another small meeting. Moeen said the chiefs of the air force and the navy came an hour and a half after his arrival. Hasina told them efforts were underway to resolve the issue politically. Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mirza Azam were coming to Jamuna with a group of mutineers who demanded general amnesty. Hasina suggested the chiefs of the three forces should talk to the mutineers.

Moeen said, "Then I told her [Hasina], 'Many have been killed. None of their demands will be accepted. You tell them, first of all, the killing of officers must stop right now. Secondly, all those detained should be released immediately. Thirdly, the mutineers with firearms must surrender and fourthly, there is no question of amnesty.'"

He also said that at one stage, Hasina held a meeting with the mutineers. Taposh, Nanak and Azam were present at the meeting. Moeen did not know about the first phase of negotiations. He was called at the next phase.

"There, the then prime minister announced amnesty and asked the mutineers to surrender. The mutineers left Jamuna for Pilkhana at 6:37pm. After reaching Pilkhana, they announced that they would not surrender unless a gazette on amnesty was issued. They also started firing and looking for officials.

At midnight, the then home minister Sahara Khatun, Taposh and the then inspector general of police went to Pilkhana for discussion. At one point, the mutineers surrendered some weapons and released eight families, including three belonging to army officers.

"Sahara Khatun knew that the officers were being held captive. She did not take any initiative for their release, nor did she make any inquiries," said Moeen.

Moeen said Hasina called him around 10:00am on February 26, 2009, as the mutineers resumed firing.

He was informed that military operations would be conducted if the mutineers did not surrender. He asked for permission to bring tanks from Savar, which was granted and he immediately ordered the tanks to arrive. Other preparations were also made.

Moeen said the mutineers agreed to surrender unconditionally after hearing about the army's preparations and the arrival of tanks.

At Gen Moeen's advice, Hasina in an address to the nation at 2:00pm set a deadline for the mutineers to surrender.

"Seeing the army preparing to attack, the mutineers were eager to negotiate and surrender and raised the white flag. At night a team led by the then home minister entered Pilkhana and the mutineers surrendered. This ended the 33-hour mutiny. Fifty-seven officers who were the backbone of the army lost their lives."

Moeen also spoke about the investigation into the BDR mutiny. "When I ordered an inquiry into the BDR mutiny, I was asked why we would need an investigation when the government was conducting one," he said.

Moeen said the government did not bar him when he said he must find out the reason behind the killing of so many army officers. "However, the government did not help much in the investigation."

The army's inquiry committee was headed by Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Choudhury, a former BDR chief currently serving as the home adviser to the interim government.