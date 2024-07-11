Eviction in DSCC: 16 hurt as ward councillor’s men, harijans clash

At least 16 people were injured as supporters of the local ward councillor clashed with residents of Miranzilla Harijan Colony in Dhaka's Bangshal area yesterday afternoon.

The colony people alleged that Md Awal Hossain, councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation's ward-33,and his supporters went there to evict them violating a court order.

As they were prevented from entering the colony, they threw brick chunks at the colony people, who then retaliated, triggering the clash, said locals.

Sima Datta, president of rights body Nari Mukti Kendra, who was present during the incident, said when the DSCC magistrate entered the colony, the councillor and his supporters tried to get into it, but they faced obstruction.

The injured took first aid at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Bacchu Miah, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.

Earlier on June 10, the DSCC tried to evict the Harijan community from the colony saying that many of them are living there illegally. But the DSCC retreated in the face of protest by the Harijan people.

The Harijan people has been living in the colony for generations, a refuge built by their ancestors during the British era. The DSCC wants to expand its existing kitchen market in the place.

Community leaders claimed that DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh assured them that only 20 families would be evicted. However, they later learnt from DSCC officials that over 87 families would be evicted.

DSCC Executive Magistrate Md Moniruzzaman told The Daily Star on the spot that they did not have any eviction drive yesterday and they did not inform anybody about it.

He along with contractors and engineers of newly constructed buildings in the colony went there to learn about the problem of utility services of the buildings and solve those.

Aynunnahar Siddique, a Supreme Court lawyer, said when she went to meet the magistrate at the colony around 12:30pm, just after his entrance to the colony, outsiders attacked the colony residents.

Now the police are saying that they will ensure security of the colony residents and the magistrate has given an order in this regard, she said.

However, councillor Awal denied the allegation of his supporters' attack on the Harijan people.

He said the DSCC magistrate went there and asked the 66 allottees of the flats at the new buildings to go to their flats by today, otherwise their allotments will be cancelled.

He said they got 51 of them and when they tried to move to their flats, colony people resisted them and got locked into a clash with them.

Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bangshal Police Station, said they went to the spot to bring the situation under control.

In another development,the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday directed the Dhaka South City Corporation to maintain a status quo on the eviction proceedings at Miranzilla Harijan Colony at Aga Sadek Lane until further order.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a petition filed by three Supreme Court lawyers Manoj Kumar Bhowmik, Uppal Biswas, and Ainunnahar Siddiqua.