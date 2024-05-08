Eviction drives to go on as long as I’m in charge: Taposh

Bangladesh
Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday vowed to continue eviction drives against illegal occupants as long as he remains in charge.

He said this during a ceremony at Nagar Bhaban in the capital yesterday.

"Earlier, DSCC had a dispute over the allotment of flats. It was one of the areas of corruption in DSCC. We have broken those cycles of irregularities and corruption. As a result, no one dares to commit irregularities and corruption in the allotment of houses," he said.

"Steps are being taken to ensure accommodation for all employees in phases," he added.

