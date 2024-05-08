Eviction drives to go on as long as I’m in charge: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday vowed to continue eviction drives against illegal occupants as long as he remains in charge.

He said this during a ceremony at Nagar Bhaban in the capital yesterday.

"Earlier, DSCC had a dispute over the allotment of flats. It was one of the areas of corruption in DSCC. We have broken those cycles of irregularities and corruption. As a result, no one dares to commit irregularities and corruption in the allotment of houses," he said.

"Steps are being taken to ensure accommodation for all employees in phases," he added.