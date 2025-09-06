Eviction drive faces pushback in Cox’s Bazar

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's eviction drive in the Nuniachhara area along the Bakkhali river in Cox's Bazar town was halted yesterday after strong resistance from locals.

Around 9:30am, hundreds of residents blocked the main road at Gungachola beach for nearly two hours, burning tyres and building barricades. Soon after, people from Nuniachhara, Samiti Para, Tekpara, and Peshkar Para also joined the demonstration.

Police and army personnel later intervened, while former Cox's Bazar-3 MP Lutfor Rahman Kajol arrived and persuaded the protesters to disperse.

Photo: Star

The drive followed a High Court order issued on August 24, directing the government to identify all encroachers along the Bakkhali river and demolish illegal structures within four months. BIWTA and joint forces began the campaign on Monday.

On the fifth day of the operation yesterday, bulldozers were scheduled to enter Nuniachhara, but protesters blocked the road. Amid the standoff, BIWTA Port Department Director AKM Arif Uddin, who was leading the drive, left the scene with other officials and could not be reached for comment.

During the protest, BNP leader and former MP Kajol said eviction should only continue once the river boundary has been clearly demarcated. "We respect the High Court order," he said. "But the authorities must explain the ruling to the people and clarify their plan."

Earlier in the week, BIWTA also faced resistance in Peshkar Para on the second and third days of the operation.

Elias Khan, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, confirmed that two cases have been filed against 650 people for obstructing the drive.