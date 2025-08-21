‘Everything gone in blink of an eye’

At least 70 shanties burnt to ashes at Mohakhali slum

Firefighters and locals dousing the blaze after a fire broke out at the capital’s Mohakhali slum yesterday afternoon, gutting at least 70 shanties. Photo: Star

Rina, 25, who lost a leg in an accident, was inside her room on the first floor of a narrow house when a fire broke out at Mohakhali's Saat Tola slum yesterday.

As panic spread through the slum, she managed to crawl down from the upper floor and reach safety.

Her mother, 50-year-old Jahan Begum, works as a domestic worker in several households in the Mohakhali area. She was at her workplace at the time.

Hearing about the fire, she rushed back to the slum to check on her daughter.

When she arrived, she found that at least 70 shanties, including her own, had already been burnt down.

After the flames were doused, she went near her home and saw that the TV and refrigerator she had bought just last month -- along with everything else -- had turned to ashes.

The fire broke out around 2:30pm at the slum, located near the Infectious Diseases Hospital. Five fire service units brought the blaze under control at 3:18pm, and it was fully extinguished by 4:35pm.

When this correspondent visited the spot around 4:00pm, more than 50 homes had already been reduced to ashes. Families, left with nothing, were seen running around in despair.

Jahan Begum said she, her husband, her son and daughter-in-law, and her daughter Rina -- six family members in total -- had been living in the slum for the past two years.

"Just last month, we bought a TV and fridge with our savings. Now everything is gone. I was most worried about my disabled daughter, but she managed to crawl out and survive -- that's the biggest relief," she said.

Jahan added that they rented a room from a man named Ali Hossain, who owns 72 rooms in the slum, each housing one family.

Besides him, homes owned by Parveen and another landlord are also rented out to slum dwellers.

At the time of the fire, Parveen's tenants -- Rani Khatun and her mother Mahamuda Khatun -- were at work in a garment factory. Rushing back after hearing the news, they found all their belongings destroyed.

"At least 50 shanties, including mine, have been burnt down. Everything was gone in the blink of an eye. In the afternoon, most people were away at work, only children and elderly people were in the slum," Rani told The Daily Star.

"Everyone was busy rescuing the children and elderly, so there was no way to save our belongings," she added.

The cause of the fire could not be confirmed immediately.

Contacted, Mohammad Ali, the on-duty officer at the fire service, said, "Locals first tried to douse the fire with water. It broke out around 2:30pm. Because of traffic, three units of the fire service reached the spot around 3:00pm."

"The fire trucks couldn't enter the slum, but by 3:18pm the blaze was under control. It took another hour, until 4:30pm, to completely extinguish it," he said.

Later, around 6:00pm, Tejgaon Fire Service's Senior Station Officer Nazimuddin Sarkar said, "Primary investigation suggests the fire started from a gas cylinder in a kitchen. We estimate that around 70 shanties have been burnt."