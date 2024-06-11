Every village to be brought under civic amenities: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government is working to ensure civic amenities for all the rural people throughout the country.

"We'll bring every village under the coverage of civic amenities," she said.

The PM said this while handing over 18,566 more houses among the homeless and landless families across the country under Ashrayan-2 project, five days before the Eid-ul Azha.

She opened the distribution of the houses along with ownership documents through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban, connecting to Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat, Eidgaon upazila of Cox's Bazar, and Char Fashion upazila of Bhola.

On behalf of Sheikh Hasina, the public representatives and field administration handed over the houses constructed under the government's flagship housing programme, Ashrayan-2 project, aiming to ensure housing for all.

Besides, the PM declared 70 more upazilas, including all upazilas of 26 districts, free from landlessness and homeless people.

With this declaration, the total number of landless and homeless-free districts has reached 58 and the number of landless and homeless-free upazilas has gone up to 464 across the country.