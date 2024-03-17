Ever at ease among the masses Bangabandhu’s 104th birthday today

It was as early as 6:30am on the sunny spring morning of March 17, 1975.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the Dhanmondi 32 residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Earlier, people would flock to this exact spot to seek the father of the nation's directives during the movements for the country's liberation. But this time, they were all present for their beloved leader's birthday.

According to a report published in the Daily Ittefaq the next day, at least 50,000 people – some holding garlands, some birthday cakes, others carrying sweets and gifts -- had come to Bangabandhu's residence to wish him.

On that day, there were hardly any restrictions for the president to meet general people. And so, Mujib met all those who had been waiting for hours to wish him, the report said.

A video clip uploaded last year by his grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy on his social media handle showed Mujib, clad in a white panjabi, at the gate of his house, exchanging greetings with the people. Many gave him flowers, some put garlands around his neck and some were seen giving him a warm embrace.

This was how the then president observed his final birthday before being assassinated, along with most of his family members, in the early hours of August 15.

"It was a busy day for the president," Joy wrote on the post.

Mujib then attended the Bangabandhu Award-1974, which was given to those who made contributions for the country.

After a meeting with foreign diplomats, he rushed to the school children who had come to wish him. They sang songs and recited poetry, expressing their admiration for Bangabandhu.

Today, the country celebrates Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 104 birth anniversary. The day is also celebrated as the National Children's Day.

However, when it came to such celebrations, Mujib, the larger-than-life figure and epitome of true patriotism, maintained a low profile and utmost simplicity.

During his lifetime, Mujib, who devoted his whole life to his country and people, would celebrate his birthday in silence in a jail cell or, when out of jail, with his beloved people, especially children.

Other times, he would be busy with state affairs or negotiations with Pakistani rulers.

"I have never observed my birthday; at most my wife would give me a little gift on this day. I would try to stay at home on these days," Mujib wrote in his diary on March 17, 1967, while he was in Dhaka Central Jail.

The diary, which was later turned into a book called "Karagarer Rojnamcha [Prison Diaries]", contains his memories of his time in jail.

"I found in the newspaper that the Dhaka City Awami League is observing my birthday. Must be, because I am in jail! That I am someone whose birthday is even worth observing and is a news feature made me smile."

Mujib thought it would be nice if his wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and their children visited him that day. But he felt perhaps they would not get permission to as they had come just a few days before on March 14.

However, around 5:00pm, the head constable came to him and said, "Come. Your wife and children are here!"

Mujib's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana and son Shiekh Russell were standing there with a garland of flowers in their hands. Mujib playfully put it around Russell's neck.

The City Awami League had sent a cake for Mujib. "I had Russell cut it although I put a hand in too," he wrote.

Bangabandhu had also written that receiving wishes, morning greetings and flowers picked from the garden from his fellow inmates had made his day.

Even on Sheikh Mujib's 52nd birthday in 1971, he remained immersed in work.

It was when the non-cooperation movement of Bangalees was at its peak, just ahead of Mujib's declaration of independence on March 26.

He remained busy with meetings with the then Pakistani president Yahya Khan to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Veteran AL leader Tofail Ahmed wrote in an article that Mujib that day was asked by a foreign journalist about his expectations for his birthday.

His response was, "Total freedom of the people."

Even after the country's independence and becoming the unparalleled leader of the freedom-loving people, Bangabandhu's birthdays were celebrated with simplicity.

On March 17, 1972, media reported that Mujib's birthday coincided with the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Bangladesh.

After Mujib received Gandhi, they both addressed a public rally in Suhrawardy Udyan.

"Today is an especially auspicious day because it is the birthday of the leader of your nation, who is not only Bangabandhu but a brother to all people suffering from injustice or tyranny," Gandhi said, according to the book "Bangladesh Documents".