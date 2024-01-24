‘Even BGB not secure at border’

Says Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday raised concerns over the security of Border Guard Bangladesh personnel deployed at the Bangladesh-India border.

"For so long, I've seen ordinary Bangladeshis being killed by Indian border guards. And now I see that even the BGB has no security at the border," said Rizvi.

When the border guard force of another country kills the border guard personnel of an independent country, it is no ordinary incident. Rather, it is related to the question of the country's independence and sovereignty, he also said.

Meanwhile, at a discussion organised by Democratic Left Unity in the capital, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said there was no democracy left in the country as the prime minister chooses the winners, losers, and the opposition party of the polls.

"Politicians are no longer being elected as MPs these days. Rather, industrialists and businesspeople are becoming members of parliament. But will they work to control the prices of essential goods if they turn into lawmakers?" he asked.