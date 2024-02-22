European Commission president pledges enhanced cooperation with Bangladesh

Congratulating Sheikh Hasina on her recent re-appointment as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she looks forward to continue working with PM Hasina towards further strengthening the relations between the EU and Bangladesh in the coming years.

"The European Union is committed to cooperating with Bangladesh on sustainable development, climate change, migration, and other issues of shared interest," said the head of the European Commission in a letter to PM Hasina.

The European Commission president said she had the pleasure of meeting Sheikh Hasina in Brussels in 2023 on the occasion of the Global Gateway Forum.

"This also marked the formal launch of negotiations on a new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which aims to broaden and modernise the framework for our partnership," she mentioned.

"Within the framework of our long-term partnership with Bangladesh, the European Union will continue to work with Bangladesh to uphold and advance the shared priorities of democracy, human rights and the rule of law that underpin our relations," said the European Commission president, wishing PM Hasina every success.