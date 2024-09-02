EU should back disbanding Rab: HRW

The global watchdog lauds courage of Bangladeshi people in their fight for rights

Human Rights Watch has called on the European Union to urge Bangladesh authorities to disband the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), a security force accused of being involved in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

In a statement yesterday, the New York-based global watchdog noted that Rab was among the forces deployed during the recent brutal crackdown on protests in Bangladesh.

HRW suggested that the EU back actions at the upcoming session of the UN Human Rights Council to investigate and pursue accountability for recent grave abuses, and to secure UN monitoring and reporting on the situation in the country.

The organisation also recommended that the EU adopt targeted sanctions against Rab, which has been under US sanctions since 2021.

Bangladesh is the main beneficiary of the EU's Everything But Arms (EBA) scheme, which provides lucrative tariff-free exports to the EU in exchange for respect for human rights and good governance.

"Hasina's intensifying authoritarianism is in clear breach of those conditions, including the most recent deadly repression, the violent crackdown ahead of the controversial upcoming elections, and other abuses. Yet, those responsible have faced no consequences.

"To support Bangladesh's transition, the EU should take a different approach," HRW said.

In the context of EBA negotiations, the EU should agree with Bangladeshi authorities on public benchmarks for the protection of human rights, including the release of all those unjustly jailed and disappeared, security sector reform and accountability, and other reforms to strengthen independent institutions and respect for human rights, said HRW.

By taking these steps, the EU can help the Bangladeshi people consolidate the human rights gains they have fought so hard for and lay the foundations for further progress and reforms, HRW added.

The statement praised the courage of the Bangladeshi people, who have paid a high price in their pursuit of democratic transition and human rights, urging the EU to stand by their side and take concrete actions to support them.

The authoritarian rule of Sheikh Hasina's government ended when she resigned and left the country. Hundreds were killed and thousands more injured, in what were among the deadliest crackdowns on protests in Bangladesh's recent history.

"Nobel Prize laureate Yunus, who replaced Hasina as interim prime minister, took some positive steps and has committed to enacting reforms and ensuring justice for the abuses. But his ability to deliver on those pledges will rely on support from Bangladesh's international partners," HRW added.