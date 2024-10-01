EU pledges support to ACC in fight against corruption, money laundering

The European Union has pledged to support the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in combating corruption, with a focus on addressing money laundering issues.

A three-member EU delegation, led by Michal Krejza, head of cooperation at the EU delegation to Bangladesh, met with ACC Chairman Moinuddin Abdullah today.

The discussions centred on repatriating laundered funds and providing technical assistance to strengthen the ACC's operational capabilities, ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam told The Daily Star.

In recent months, the ACC has been actively collaborating with international agencies, including the FBI, the World Bank, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), to tackle money laundering activities.