EU maritime force says it's shadowing hijacked Bangladeshi ship

The European Union's maritime security force said today that it was tracking the Bangladeshi-flagged cargo ship which was hijacked by pirates off the Somali coast on Tuesday.

An EU ship deployed as part of Operation ATALANTA is "shadowing" the cargo carrier, the EU force said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, early today.

❗️Information on the piracy event involving the Bangladesh-flagged Bulk carrier merchant vessel ABDULLAH. Operation ATALANTA will update on the evolution of events as more information is confirmed. More information ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WRoLAAdux9 — EUNAVFOR ATALANTA (@EUNAVFOR) March 13, 2024

"Currently one ATALANTA is in contact with Bangladeshi and Somali authorities, with our partners in maritime security in the area, such as the Indian Navy, and regional forces, to coordinate the most efficient action.

"The situation on board is that pirates have seized and taken its 23-member crew hostage," the statement said. "The crew is safe, and the action is still ongoing. The ship is sailing towards the Somali coast."