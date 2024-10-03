EU helping Bangladesh in strengthening border security

The European Union (EU) is supporting border control personnel to detect and counter forged documents, identity theft and other cross-border crimes as part of greater objectives of preventing irregular migration.

The EU has provided trainings on Document Forensic Examination for Immigration Police. In addition, on 26 September, the EU transferred equipment, including a Video Spectral Comparator (VSC), to the Immigration authorities at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said EU in a statement today.

The equipment and training are part of a EUR 12 million regional EU project involving Bangladesh, aimed at strengthening border management and building human and institutional capacity in Bangladesh and across the region, supported by the EU in partnership with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.

"Migration management is a shared priority and the EU /Bangladesh partnership is helping deliver better services to prevent irregular departures and strengthen the protection of rights of Bangladeshi citizens," EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller said.

Since 2017, the EU has been assisting Bangladesh with EUR 38.2 million in addressing migration governance-related issues, sustainable return, and reintegration, including efforts to counter human trafficking.

In July 2024, the EU launched a Talent Partnership with Bangladesh to create pathways for legal migration, improve EU labour recruitment and mobility and uphold international labour and gender equality standards.