EU expresses concern over ‘shoot on sight’ policy and ‘unlawful killings’

The European Union (EU) has expressed grave concern regarding Bangladesh's announcement of a "shoot on sight" policy and recent incidents of "unlawful killings" by Bangladeshi authorities.

During the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Laos on July 27, EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles conveyed these concerns to Bangladesh's representative and former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

"I am also deeply concerned by the killings of law enforcement officers, violence, torture, mass arrests and damage to property that have taken place," said the EU high representative in a statement.

These acts must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible must be brought to justice, Fontelles, who is also vice-president of the European Commission, said.

"There must be full accountability for the numerous instances of use of excessive and lethal force by the law enforcement authorities against protesters and others, including journalists and young children," said the EU High Representative.

"The thousands arrested must receive due process. We will closely follow the actions of the authorities in the context of this crisis and, with the fundamentals of EU-Bangladesh relations in mind, expect all human rights to be fully respected," he said.