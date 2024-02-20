EU envoys pay homage to Language Movement martyrs

The European Union (EU) Delegation and all EU Member State embassies in Bangladesh today paid profound homage to the language martyrs ahead of February 21.

"Good wishes to everyone on International Mother Language Day," the EU embassy in Dhaka said in a message.

They also shared a photo as a sign of their love and respect for Bangla.

The nation is set to pay tributes to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement on Wednesday, marking "Amar Ekushey", the Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.

The Language Movement martyrs sacrificed their lives for the recognition of Bangla as a state language on this day in 1952.