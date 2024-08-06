Bangladesh
AFP
Tue Aug 6, 2024 06:51 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 06:56 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

EU diplomats in Bangladesh 'very concerned' about reports of attacks on minorities: statement

AFP
Tue Aug 6, 2024 06:51 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 06:56 PM

European Union diplomats in Bangladesh said Tuesday they were "very concerned" about reports of attacks on minority groups, a day after the prime minister was ousted following mass protests.

Some businesses and homes owned by Hindus -- a group seen by some in the Muslim-majority nation as having been close to ousted leader Sheikh Hasina -- were attacked on Monday, witnesses said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The home of celebrated Hindu musician Rahul Ananda was also torched.

EU heads of mission "are very concerned about incoming reports of multiple attacks against places of worship and members of religious, ethnic and other minorities in Bangladesh", EU ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley posted on social media platform X.

Monday was the deadliest day of unrest since protests erupted in early July, with at least 113 people killed.

Police reported mobs launching revenge attacks on Hasina's allies.

Offices of Hasina's party, Awami League, across the country were torched and looted, eyewitnesses told AFP.

The EU called for calm but did not give further details.

"We welcome endeavours by the student movement and others to protect minorities," the statement added.

"We urgently appeal to all parties to exercise restraint, reject communal violence and uphold the human rights of all Bangladeshis."

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday also said New Delhi was "monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities".

He added that the government would "remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored".

Related topic:
European Union
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Foster enabling environment for civil society

10m ago
Number of Bangladeshis seeking asylum in EU up by 70% in 2022

Number of Bangladeshis seeking asylum in EU up by 70% in 2022

1y ago

Polls irregularities: EU calls for ensuring timely probe

7m ago

India, China, US 4th highest carbon dioxide emitters: Study

5y ago

EU to grant candidature to Ukraine to join bloc amid Russia war

2y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

আজ বুধবার বিকেলে শুনানি শেষে বিচারক এম এ আউয়াল এই রায় দেন।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উচ্চাভিলাসী কিছু কর্মকর্তার কারণে আন্দোলনে হতাহত হয়েছে: আইজিপি

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification