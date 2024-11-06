EU calls for revision of ICT’s legal framework

Suggests following due process at all stages of legal proceedings

The European Union has underlined the importance of ensuring due process at all stages of the legal proceedings as the interim government has taken initiative to hold all human rights violators accountable.

It expressed concerns over the International Crimes Tribunal's (ICT) legal framework and suggested its revision to bring it in line with international human rights standards.

The issues were discussed at the 11th meeting of the Sub-group on Good Governance and Human Rights of the EU-Bangladesh Joint Commission held on October 31 in Dhaka, according to a statement issued yesterday.

Mohammad Mohiuddin, head of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of Ministry of, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, led the Bangladesh delegation, while Rensje Teerink, head of Division for South Asia at the European External Action Service, led the EU delegation.

The EU call bears significance as about 1,600 murder cases were filed under the ICT Act since the fall of the Awami League regime. Many of those were against former ministers and businesspersons.

They discussed various aspects of reforms, including the judiciary, public administration, security, and the capacity building of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

Both sides agreed on the need to address the human rights concerns of women, children, and persons belonging to minority and marginalised groups.

"No one should live in fear of violence, harassment or discrimination. Law and order should be ensured for all, including the most vulnerable," the statement read.

Both sides reinforced their commitment to strengthen cooperation in the fields of human rights, good governance, and the interim government's ongoing reforms.

The EU welcomed the government's strong commitment to advance reforms and take necessary steps towards a democratic, pluralistic and inclusive Bangladesh that is grounded in the rule of law and human rights.

The statement read, "This commitment is notably reflected in Bangladesh's accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance [ICPPED], and in the creation of a Commission of Inquiry on enforced disappearances.

"Announcements to repeal or swiftly amend some of the legislations that have been used to crush dissent and curtail fundamental freedoms, such as the Cyber Security Act, are further signals of this commitment."

At the meeting, Bangladesh explained the process of carrying out structural reforms in several key areas, including through the recently established reform commissions.

The EU welcomed the ongoing work of the commissions and underlined the importance of taking into account the realities and perspectives of the population in all its diversity, including women and minorities.

The EU and Bangladesh agreed on the urgency and opportunity to make progress on labour rights, including making labour inspections more effective. The EU said its preferential access of Bangladeshi exports to the EU market is premised on the respect for international human rights, labour standards and improved environmental sustainability.

Agreeing on the need for thorough electoral reforms, they acknowledged the recommendations of the EU Election Expert Mission of January 2024 as a helpful reference for Bangladesh to rebuild public trust in the electoral process and ensure that international standards on elections are upheld.

The EU encouraged the Bangladesh government to further cooperate with the UN Human Rights Office and to issue a standing invitation to UN Special Procedures in order to benefit from relevant expertise in the context of the country's political transition.