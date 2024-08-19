EU to assist in recovering money laundered abroad: Khasru Mahmud

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today said the European Union (EU) has expressed willingness to assist in the recovery of money laundered abroad.

"Over $100 billion has been laundered out of the country. Discussions have been held about bringing the money back, and they [the EU] are ready to cooperate in this matter," Amir Khasru said following a meeting with Bernd Spanier, acting ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh.

The meeting was held at the BNP chairperson's office in Dhaka's Gulshan. The BNP side was led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"There is no way to restore democracy without elections. Naturally, that discussion took place," Amir Khasru said.

He added that talks were held about Bangladesh's future, focusing on democratic, political, and overall development.

The BNP leader said, "A significant portion of Bangladesh exports are to the European Union, and how we can continue this was another point of the discussion."