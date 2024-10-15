EU announces new humanitarian aid package for Bangladesh, others

The European Commission has announced new funding to support humanitarian projects in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Commission today announced the new humanitarian aid package of €21.5 million for the Asia-Pacific region, bringing the total EU support to almost €95 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, a EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight taking essential supplies for victims of typhoon Yagi, which left a trail of destruction in the Asia-Pacific region recently, will reach in Laos in the coming days.

The announcements come as Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is visiting the Philippines and Indonesia this week to reinforce cooperation in disaster preparedness and response with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries in the region.

Commissioner Lenarčič will represent the EU at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Manila, the Philippines where he will highlight the EU's commitment to supporting disaster preparedness and response, both in the EU and beyond.

The EU recently supported the Philippines following typhoons Yagi and Gaemi.

New agreement on EU-Asean disaster management

Later this week in Jakarta, the commissioner will attend the signing of an agreement on disaster management between the EU's department for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and Asean's Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).

This agreement will further strengthen cooperation between the EU and Asean countries in preparedness and response to disasters by exchanging knowledge and best practices between Asean and the EU; deploying and exchanging experts; and developing training programmes.

During his stay in Jakarta, the commissioner will mark the 20th anniversary of the devastating tsunami that hit Indonesia in 2004, recalling the EU solidarity during the response.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said the ongoing monsoon season has been particularly hard in Southeast Asia, where several countries have suffered severe floods and cyclones.

The commissioner said as climate-induced disasters become more frequent and intense, it is even more important to reinforce international cooperation for better preparedness and efficient response.

"I am convinced that this agreement between the EU and ASEAN disaster management bodies will bring many gains, allowing us to learn from each other and better protect our populations," Lenarcic added.