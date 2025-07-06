Ethnic cultural academy: Tk 10.81cr facility lies unused since inauguration

The Ethnic Cultural Academy in Haluaghat upazila of Mymensingh has remained non-operational for the past six years since its inauguration.

Constructed at a cost of Tk 10.81 crore under an initiative of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and implemented by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and the Public Works Department from July 2013 until its inauguration in 2019, the academy now lies in a state of neglect and disrepair.

The academy, located in Rangrapara village in Sadar union under the upazila, aimed to promote and preserve the culture and heritage of the ethnic communities in the country's plain land and enrich the mainstream national culture.

The centre includes a 300-seat auditorium, a 500-seat open-air stage, and a training centre.

Despite the advanced facilities, the academy has not seen any active operations. The building has had no electricity connection for the past two years. Due to prolonged lack of use and maintenance, much of the equipment has deteriorated.

"Shortly after the inauguration, the ministry handed over the facility to Shilpakala Academy. Since then, no activities have taken place. The site is now overgrown with weeds, and many parts of the structure have been damaged due to years of neglect. Without electricity for the last two years, all electrical installations have already become unusable," said Bhodro Mrong, a freedom fighter and president of the Tribal Welfare Association's Haluaghat upazila unit.

"The academy was meant to be a platform for future generations to learn about the culture and traditions of ethnic communities. However, it is now uncertain when it will become functional," he added.

Contacted, Haluaghat UNO Alinur Khan said no manpower structure had been prepared for the academy yet. Once it was approved, necessary staff would be appointed to run the centre, he added.

He said the ministry concerned was informed about the situation and urged to take necessary steps last year, but no response had been received yet.

Abdullah-Al-Mamun, district cultural officer in Mymensingh, said he had recently joined the post and would gather detailed information about the academy to look into the matter.