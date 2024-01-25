Ethics crucial for equality, rights

Speakers tell event; 10 teachers felicitated

Speakers at an event yesterday said a social movement is required to resurrect ethical practices and good virtues, as such norms are declining in society.

They emphasised upholding ethics in different professions, including medical service and teaching, for the country's progress.

Ethics Club Bangladesh (ECB) organised the event at a city hotel, where it felicitated 10 teachers with the "Role Model Teacher" award.

The teachers are Sanjida Khatun of Chhayanaut, artist Rafiqun Nabi, Prof Anupam Sen, Prof Syed Akram Hossain, Prof Kaiser Hamidul Haq, neurosurgeon Prof Kanak Kanti Barua, school teachers Nurul Mostafa Chowdhury of Rangamati, Chaman Arasta Seuli of Sirajganj, and Muhammad Jasim Uddin of Bandarban, and music teacher Ganesh Soren of Dinajpur.

The event was part of a two-day celebration on "Ethics Day" that ECB has been observing on January 25 each year since its inception in 2008.

Addressing as chief guest, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni said upholding ethics is crucial to building a society without inequality, ensuring inclusive development, and upholding the rights of the underprivileged.

Artist Rafiqun Nabi said to depict social inconsistencies, he created the iconic cartoon character Tokai, a street urchin below the age of 10, thinking that any other form of fine art might not be as striking as a cartoon.

Addressing as special guest, Prof Fakhrul Alam praised ECB's efforts in recognising the "role model teachers" and said upholding ethics is crucial for society's progress.

ECB President ME Chowdhury Shameem said at present, about 200 ethics clubs are active across the country.

Marking Ethics Day, ECB will hold an event at the Central Shaheed Minar premises today.