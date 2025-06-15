Essential services to continue amid Nagar Bhaban protest: Ishraque

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain today announced that essential civic services at Nagar Bhaban would continue under the supervision of his supporters, who are staging a protest demanding that he be sworn in as mayor.

However, all development activities would remain suspended, Ishraque said.

Speaking to supporters in front of the central headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), known as Nagar Bhaban, Ishraque said, "We will ensure that emergency services like birth and death registration continue under our supervision. However, no development works of the city corporation will be allowed to proceed, and no officials related to those works will be permitted to enter their offices."

"Under Sheikh Hasina's rule, election results were manipulated and the people's mandate was stolen through fraud and illegal means. This has now been proven by the court's verdict," he claimed.

Calling for urgent government action, Ishraque said the ongoing movement seeks to restore the people's right to vote and reinstate democracy.

"This peaceful protest will continue until the rightful demands of the people are fulfilled," he added.

Despite the end of the extended 10-day Eid vacation and the reopening of public and private offices nationwide, Nagar Bhaban remained locked as of now as supporters of Ishraque resumed their demonstration at 10:00am. Ishraque joined them around 11:15am.

The protest, organised under the banner "Dhaka Bashi," began on May 14. The following day, a large number of DSCC employees joined the sit-in, and all entrances to Nagar Bhaban were sealed, suspending services since then.