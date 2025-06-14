Erosion threatens new embankment in two villages

Around 3,000 residents of two villages under Pirojpur's Indurkani upazila have long endured immense suffering due to the absence of a protective embankment.

About seven years ago, an earthen embankment was constructed along the Kacha River in Togra village to replace the previous one, which had been washed away by the high tide caused by Cyclone Sidr in November 2007.

However, the new embankment also collapsed within a few months after being struck by tidal surges.

Finally, last year, a 1.5-kilometre embankment was constructed along Togra and Umedpur villages using geotextile and tube bags for added protection.

But according to locals, the embankment has already been damaged in several places due to insufficient placement of the protective bags, significantly weakening its structure.

"During the high tide at the end of May this year, water levels rose and struck the embankment," said Kabir Howlader of Togra village. "That's when the geotextile bags were displaced."

He added that the bags did not cover the full height of the embankment, leaving it inadequately protected.

Another resident, Abdul Mannan Howlader, said they were initially hopeful after the new embankment was built.

"But now we fear it might collapse again during the upcoming rainy season, when flooding is most frequent," he said. "If concrete blocks were placed on the embankment, it could be properly protected."

Locals warned that without immediate protection measures, the embankment would not only fail to serve its purpose but would also result in a waste of government resources if damaged by future tidal waves.

Nusaeir Hossain, executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Pirojpur, acknowledged that the embankment lacks sufficient protection due to a funding shortage.

"We have asked the contractor to replace the displaced geo bags," he said, adding that a proposal seeking Tk 24 crore has been sent to higher authorities for reinforcing the embankment with concrete blocks.

"If our proposal is approved, we'll be able to begin work to strengthen the embankment," he added.