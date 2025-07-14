Erosion threat looms over 80 spots in Barishal

Continuous rain and strong tidal currents have left residents in panic as more than 80 spots in Barishal district face the threat of severe river erosion.

Although some immediate steps have been taken to tackle erosion at different points, the problem resurfaces every monsoon.

The vulnerable areas include educational institutions, markets, roads, croplands, and residential homes.

Executive Engineer of WDB Barishal, Javed Iqbal, said several major rivers flow through the district, making erosion a serious and recurring problem during the rainy season.

He said more than 80 locations along the 11.5 kilometres of riverbanks of the Meghna, Kirtankhola, Sandhya, Sugandha, Tetulia, and Arial Khan have been marked as erosion-prone.

Erosion typically begins when the river water level rises due to heavy rainfall and tidal surges. Around 500 metres of road in Dakshin Aicha village of Shayestabad union in Barishal Sadar upazila have already been washed away by the Arial Khan River.

Hamiduzzan, a farmer from the village, said the roads were eroded a week ago. "Many families are being evacuated. Now we have to find new land," he said.

The Kirtankhola is currently eroding Lamchhari village in Charbaria union, located next to Dakshin Aicha.

Local Abdul Malek said, "We have changed our residence twice. The river has made us destitute."

Erosion is also taking place at the Babuganj section of the Arial Khan, near the Shikarpur Bridge on the Barishal-Dhaka highway, placing the bridge at serious risk.

More than 400 families have been displaced as a 3.5-kilometre area from Veduria to Ghulighat in Safipur union under Muladi upazila has been submerged under the riverbed. In the same upazila, erosion has affected the Joyanti River in Mridharhat, Sholaghar, Batamara, and Alimabad areas of Hizla upazila.

Erosion has also occurred in ten unions along the Sandhya River in Banaripara and Wazirpur upazilas, and in four unions along the Karkhana River in Bakerganj upazila.

WDB officials said project proposals worth about Tk 60 crore have been sent to the authorities to fund preventive measures. Of the 80 identified erosion-prone spots, work has begun at 35.

"No allocation has been received for the remaining 45 places. Work will start soon if allocation is received," said Javed Iqbal.