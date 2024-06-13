Erosion fear grips 1,000 families

Nearly a thousand families on the bank of the Padma river in Daulatdia union under Rajbari's Goalanda upazila are passing days in fear of erosion.

The 2.5-kilometre stretch of the river bank between Daulatdia Ferry Ghat's Terminal 6 and 7 is particularly affected, according to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

Locals said the water level of the river has risen significantly since Cyclone Remal.

BIWTA has been dumping sand-filled geo-bags on the river bank to prevent erosion. However, many areas still remain vulnerable, including Sattar Member Para, Bahir Char, Majid Sheikh Para, and Bepari Para, among others.

Nearly 1,000 families dwell in these areas.

BIWTA sources said it is not possible to conduct erosion prevention drives in full swing due to limited allocation to this end.

Kashem Khan, a member of Daulatdia Union Parishad, said, "All the families are spending sleepless nights in fear of losing their lands and homesteads to river erosion, as it is likely to exacerbate in the monsoon. A road has already been devoured by the river. BIWTA has been dumping geo-bags, but it is inadequate to prevent erosion."

Siddique Pattadar, 30, a resident of Sattar Member Para, said, "The river's erosion worsened recently after the cyclone. Now the river is just across the yard from my house. If the situation worsens further, it will entirely engulf my homestead."

Several other locals, including Chobeda Begum, 45, Hazrat Ali Mondal, 70, and Hashem Mondal, 45, echoed him and urged local authorities to take prompt steps to this end.

Jyoti Bikas Chandra, UNO of Goalanda upazila, said he has informed higher authorities in this regard.

Md Salahuddin, manager of Daulatdia office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, said they have requested BIWTA to construct another alternative ghat to minimise erosion between terminals 6 and 7.

Risab Ahamad, assistant engineer of BIWTA in Aricha, said, "We have dumped at least 8,000 geo-bags in the river bank areas since May 8. However, due to limited allocation, we are unable to do more at this point. If we get an allocation, more geo-bags will be placed at the erosion sites."