Erdoğan calls Yunus, promises aid for flood victims

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on assuming leadership of the interim government over a phone call yesterday.

During the call, President Erdoğan condoled the loss of valuable lives in the flood-affected areas of Bangladesh and said Turkey would provide humanitarian aid to the flood-stricken people.

Chief Adviser Yunus thanked the Turkish president, who is a long-time friend of the 2006 Nobel laureate.

He called for increased trade with Turkey and said Bangladesh would need Turkish investment in key sectors, including manufacturing, in which Turkey is a formidable global power.

President Erdoğan said he would soon send a high-powered delegation to Bangladesh in their efforts to help rebuild the country.

He invited the chief adviser to visit Turkey. Prof Yunus accepted the offer, saying he would visit the country at a convenient time.

The chief adviser also invited President Erdoğan to visit Bangladesh. He also accepted the offer.