Eradicating extreme poverty govt’s key goal

Says PM’s principal secretary during event

Bangladesh is playing a leading role in the global efforts to alleviate poverty, said Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia yesterday.

He came up with the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a workshop at Agargaon in the capital.

The event, titled "National Workshop on Prosperity for Extremely Poor People - European Union (PPEPP-EU) Project", was organised by PPEPP-EU project of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation, funded by the European Union.

Stating that poverty and extreme poverty rates in Bangladesh have significantly decreased, he said this progress has been driven by a combined force of the government's various people-centric and time-befitting initiatives and effective support from development partners.

A primary goal of the government is to eradicate extreme poverty, he added.

Charles Whiteley, European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh, said despite Bangladesh's progress over the past five decades, the prevalence of extreme poverty remains scathingly high in certain regions, like the Haor and coastal areas.

PKSF Chairman M Khairul Hossain moderated the workshop.