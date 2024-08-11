EPI vaccine shortage hits Chattogram

Amena Begum, a resident of Halishahar area in Chattogram city, has been struggling to get her newborn daughter administered the second dose of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) and Pentavalent vaccine for the past week.

The vaccines are administered to newborns under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) to protect them from numerous life-threatening diseases, according to health experts.

"On August 6, the scheduled date for vaccination, I took my baby to Chattogram Ma o Shishu General Hospital, but officials said there was no vaccine in stock. I went to the hospital again the next day but in vain," Amena told The Daily Star.

"I also went to the CCC-run Memon Maternity Hospital on Saturday, but there was no vaccine there either," she added.

Tamanna Khanam, a resident of port city's Jamal Khan area, shared a similar plight.

"I am worried about my child," she said.

Amid the shortage of EPI vaccine, thousands of newborns across Chattogram are at risk of developing poor immunity against different life-threatening diseases if they are not vaccinated in time.

Over the past week, parents across the port city and neighbouring 15 upazilas of Chattogram had to return from vaccination centres without getting their children vaccinated, said sources.

"EPI vaccines should be administered to newborns on scheduled dates to prevent some life-threatening diseases," said Dr Rezaul Karim, former head of child health department at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

"In Bangladesh, we follow a 28-day interval between each vaccine dose, but in developed countries, they follow a two-month interval between the doses. So, an interval of two months is okay," he added.

Contacted, Dr Imam Hossain Rana, chief health officer of CCC, said they have not been getting an adequate supply of vaccines amid the current situation in the country.

"We get vaccines supplied from Chattogram Civil Surgeon's office. The supply has stopped since mid-July," he added.

Contacted, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram, confirmed a shortage in stock of EPI vaccines in the district.

"There is a shortage of vaccines at present as the supply is controlled centrally. The problem will hopefully be resolved by next week, as a stock of vaccines is scheduled to come from Dhaka on August 14," he said.