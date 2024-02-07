Environmental Damage: Helpline launched to report complaints

The National Information and Service Helpline "333-4" has been launched to report any complaints related to the environment.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, minister of environment, forest and climate change inaugurated the helpline service yesterday at a programme in the meeting room of the ministry.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between A2I of ICT Department and the ministry to facilitate cooperation and coordination for overall digital transformation.

At the meeting, Saber said this will widen the range of digital initiatives aimed to improve government services, increase internal efficiency and citizen involvement by setting up facilities for citizens to report complaints to the ministry.

Speaking at the programme, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister of Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, said from now on, citizens will call 333 and then press 4 to get information about environmental clearance, laboratories, forest conservation, etc.

"You can complain about pollution, biodiversity loss and razing forest or hills. Later, the complaint will be forwarded to the dashboard of an officer concerned. The officer will then take necessary action on the complaint and the beneficiaries will get updates through SMS or call," said Palak.