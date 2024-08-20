Environmental clearance cancelled

The Department of Environment has cancelled the environmental clearance of a housing project of the National Housing Authority in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram.

The DoE director general approved the unanimous decision to cancel the project's environmental clearance in a meeting yesterday, according to a letter signed by Masud Iqbal Md Shamim, director (Environmental Clearance) of DoE.

The project titled "Site and Service Residential Plot Development at Rangunia Upazila in Chattogram" was earlier initiated upon a demi official letter from former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, when he was the chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment and Forest in 2014.

After a visit to the spot, the officials concerned found that a significant portion of the nine acres of land for the proposed project belong to hills, hillocks and waterbodies there.

Although there is 4.02-acre of plain land in the area, it is not enough for implementing a housing project with all sorts of utilities and civic amenities.

According to the officials, there is possibility of adverse impact on nature and financial loss to the authority if the project is implemented.

Hasan Mahmud, also then lawmaker of Chattogram-7 (Rangunia) constituency, sent the DO letter on July 7, 2014, said officials.

Even though the project was initially returned without consent from the Prime Minister's Office, it was later approved by the PM in June this year, on conditions including preserving the hills, hillocks and water bodies in the area.

Following a letter issued on July 10, Bijoy Kumar Mandol, member of Planning, Design and Special Project of NHA, submitted a report on August 13 after visiting the site, deeming it not feasible for the project.