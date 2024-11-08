Environmental action plan a top priority

Rizwana tells seminar

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said that the ministry's top priority is to implement a cost-effective, time-bound action plan to tackle the country's pressing environmental issues.

"We may not be able to complete the work to a large extent, but we will start this work," she said at a seminar organised by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee at the water resources ministry auditorium in the capital yesterday.

Rizwana identified air and noise pollution, soil degradation, and river pollution as Bangladesh's major environmental challenges, saying that Bangladesh faces nearly all types of global environmental problems except volcanic eruptions. "Bangladesh has the most polluted air globally and ranks first in noise pollution," she said.

"Additionally, 78 percent of Bangladesh's soil is contaminated due to excessive chemical use and salinity. Our rivers rank among the most polluted worldwide, and Dhaka is one of the most unlivable cities in the world. How many years will you give me to fix these issues?" she asked.

"This is a mess of 53 years that cannot be fixed in a short period of time," she added.

Rizwana said that the ministry instructed district commissioners to submit plans for the restoration of one polluted, and occupied river in each district, with a focus on cost-effective and timely approaches.

"Two months have passed and we have received plans from 57 districts," she said.