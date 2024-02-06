Environment Minister seeks more access of Bangladeshi products to EU market

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today requested increased cooperation from the European Union to facilitate greater access of Bangladeshi products to the EU market.

The minister sought the cooperation when Charles Whitley, the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, and Edwin Koekkoek, the team leader for Green Inclusive Development and Social Protection at the EU delegation, called on him at his office in Bangladesh Secretariat.

Minister Saber expressed his gratitude for the EU's continued partnership and assistance in advancing Bangladesh's environmental agenda. He reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to implementing sustainable practices and enhancing resilience to climate change impacts.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the European Union and Bangladesh in environmental conservation, sustainable forestry, and climate change mitigation efforts.

Ambassador Whitley emphasised the EU's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its journey towards green and inclusive development, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges, according to a press release of the ministry.

Koekkoek echoed these sentiments, underscoring the EU's readiness to provide technical expertise, financial assistance, and policy support to bolster Bangladesh's efforts in environmental protection and social welfare.

The discussions also included ongoing projects and potential areas for further collaboration, including biodiversity conservation, renewable energy initiatives, and capacity-building programmes.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue working closely together to promote green, inclusive, and sustainable development in Bangladesh, in line with the shared objectives of the European Union and the Government of Bangladesh.