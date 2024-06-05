Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 01:35 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 02:39 PM

Bangladesh

Entry of migrant workers: Malaysia stands by its deadline

Says high commissioner
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 01:35 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 02:39 PM
Entry of migrant workers: Malaysia stands by its deadline, says high commissioner
Photo: Md Abbas

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim said that her government stands by May 31 deadline for foreign workers' entry into the Southeast Asian country.

She made this comment while speaking to reporters after a meeting with Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury at the minister's office in Eskaton, Dhaka.

Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia | Hiring begins with bribery
Hiring begins with bribery

Asked whether her government would reconsider the deadline, she replied, "We stand by the deadline because we have 15 source countries and we want to ensure uniformity in the application of this deadline".

She said that this applies to all 15 source countries and is not specific to Bangladesh.

"The state minister requested us to reconsider the deadline, and I will convey the message to Kuala Lumpur," she informed.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim
Manpower syndicates beyond Dhaka-KL control

Regarding allegations from Baira that the Malaysian government issued e-visas on June 2 even after the deadline, the high commissioner said, "We cannot entertain any allegations without proof. So far, the entire Malaysian government, including those who issue visas, has adhered strictly to the deadline."

In response to a question about workers not getting jobs in Malaysia, the high commissioner said, "This is something our government is looking into. I will not make any comments regarding the issue."

When asked about the discussions in the meeting, she said that they have discussed the loopholes in the process and reassessed the need for improvements for the betterment of the workers.

Malaysia-bound workers crowd Hazrat Shahjalal airport
Last day of entry to malaysia on work visa: Hundreds flock to Dhaka airport

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment State Minister, Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, said that they have requested the Malaysian government to reconsider the deadline and are actively working on it.

Responding to a query, the minister said, "The investigation committee will determine why the workers could not go to Malaysia. For those who have BMET cards or e-visas, arrangements will be made to ensure they receive compensation."

Malaysia recruitment, Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia, migration, Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia
