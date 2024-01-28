‘Entire country should not become like Dhaka’

Speakers say unplanned urbanisation may destroy rural environment

Unplanned and uncontrolled development through projects such as "transforming villages into towns" might destroy the rural environment, said urban planners yesterday.

In recent times, government agencies have become more interested in costly infrastructure projects, and as such, urbanisation of rural areas has been going on without proper planning, they told a press conference.

These development projects sometimes lead to unnecessary infrastructures being built in rural areas, without ensuring the special attention required to reduce environmental impact of the projects, they added.

The conference, titled, "Spatial Planning and Sustainable Development in Bangladesh: Future Challenges and Actions", was organised by Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) at its conference room in the capital's Banglamotor.

The planners highlighted BIP's observations after reviewing the government's last two election manifestos, announced achievements and plans in seven different sectors including empowerment, communication, mega projects, industrial development, climate change and environmental preservation.

There is a high possibility of constructing unnecessary buildings or infrastructure in rural areas due to the lack of effective participation of planners. — Adil Muhammad Khan BIP president

To extend modern civic amenities to every village, Awami League-led government has declared "My Village, My Town" (Amar Gram, Amar Shohor) project in its 11th parliamentary elections manifesto. In the 12th parliamentary polls manifesto, they also promised to provide all the facilities of a modern city to every village in the country.

"There is a high possibility of constructing unnecessary buildings or infrastructure in rural areas due to the lack of effective participation of planners in this project," said BIP president Adil Muhammad Khan in his keynote speech.

Since 2008, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) initiated master plans for 256 out of 331 municipalities, costing over Tk 32 crore. However, complications and delays in publishing gazettes have hindered the implementation of these plans, leading to unplanned development in rural towns due to a shortage of trained manpower, he said.

BIP general secretary Mehdi Hasan said, "The 'Amar Gram, Amar Shohor' urbanisation project has been taken to provide civic benefits to rural areas. However, while implementing that project, it should be kept in mind that the whole country should not become like Dhaka city."

BIP joint secretary Tamjidul Islam also spoke at the event among others.