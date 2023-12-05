Ensuring SRHR a collective responsibility

Speaker tell discussion

The fight for ensuring sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) is a collective effort, not solely the responsibility of women, said Alexandra Berg von Linde, Swedish ambassador to Bangladesh, at an event yesterday.

She was speaking at "Investing in Preventing Violence and Protecting SRHR for Gender Equality", organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation, as part of their 16 days of activism campaign at MJF Tower in the capital's Mirpur.

Participating virtually, Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls, said, "Numerous young women refrain from politics as they fear violence. Laws and policies are in place but lack of implementation, accountability, and absence of political will is to be blamed for this menace."

On average, 10 women endure violence every day, said rights activist Sultana Kamal, former adviser to a caretaker government. She also highlighted the need for community clinics and improved health budgeting.

Ashrafi Binte Akram, associate professor of Haji Mohammad Danesh University of Science and Technology, presented a study funded by Swedish Embassy and supported by MJF. His presentation discussed the adverse effects of water salinity on women's sexual and reproductive health in coastal areas.

Presiding over the event, MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said, "We need multifaceted measures to prevent violence, considering diverse groups of women, including transwomen and sex workers, each facing different forms of violence."

Dr Umme Ruman Siddiqui, assistant director (planning and research) of Department of Health; Shrobona Dutta, program analyst of UN Women; Enrico Lorenzo, team leader (inclusive governance delegation) and first secretary of the European Union; Joe Goodings, head of cooperation at Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh, also spoke at the event.