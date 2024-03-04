Ensure women’s equal inheritance rights: speakers

It is a must to guarantee women's equal rights to inheritance as a means to combat discrimination, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

They also called for implementing a uniform family law to address the issue.

The event was organised by Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha (BNPS) at Cirdap auditorium in Dhaka.

Pervasive discrimination against women, including child marriage and domestic violence, often stems from the lack of equal inheritance rights, said BNPS executive director Rokeya Kabir.

"Without addressing this root cause, government and private initiatives may only scratch the surface of the issue. Strengthening women's economic status by ensuring equal inheritance rights is crucial to empowering them in different spheres of life," she added.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Tania Amir called upon the state to enact a universal family law.

Since the constitution ensures equal rights for all citizens regardless of caste or religion, family laws based on religious doctrines are in conflict with the constitution and should not be in force, she said.

"Discrimination against women is inherent in family laws based on religious doctrines, which has led to their suffering," she added.

Mahila Parishad president Dr Fauzia Moslem and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sabrina Zarin echoed her.

Barrister Zarin stressed the need to raise awareness among women about their rights.

She also highlighted the undervaluation of women's unpaid work and the entrenched gender roles within families.

Fauzia Moslem stressed the importance of education and employment for women to achieve financial empowerment.

Dr SM Masum Billah, professor of law at Jagannath University, called for the amendment of outdated laws, including those related to inheritance, to uphold fundamental rights and combat discrimination.

Dr Mizanur Rahman, former NHRC chairman, and Abeda Sultana, legislative draftsman of Law Commission, also spoke, among others.