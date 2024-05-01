Ensure their constitutional rights: Speakers

Dalit and cobbler communities face chronic discrimination and social exclusion with limited access to education, economic opportunities, and justice, said speakers at a roundtable yesterday.

They demanded that the government ensure constitutional rights for these communities, as well as access to social empowerment processes to put an end to the discrimination.

Counterpart International, an NGO working for marginalised communities, organised the roundtable at a city hotel.

Kanka Das, a representative of the cobbler community, recommended the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities and the enactment of the Special Protection of Minorities Act to combat discrimination against marginalised communities.

She also proposed the establishment of a caucus in parliament to advocate for minority rights.

MA Mannan, chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Planning, said, "It is not possible for the government to bring a change alone. We all need to work unitedly for the betterment of the marginalised communities and their advancement."

Lawmaker Mohibur Rahman Manik echoed the same.

Reed Aeschliman, USAID mission director, emphasised the significance of good governance in fostering prosperity and catalysing economic growth in Bangladesh.

He highlighted the importance of upholding basic freedoms, fostering pluralistic dialogue, and advocating for the rights of all people.

Katie Croake, chief of party at Counterpart International, also spoke.

Gwendolyn Appel, vice-president at Counterpart International, presented the Dalit and Gram Bikash Schaok Songstha (GBSS) organisations with Counterpart International's inaugural Civic Champions Award in recognition of their efforts to support and expand the civic participation of Dalit and Cobbler communities.